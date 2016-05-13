UnipolSai sees net profits of 1.4-1.6 bln euros in 2016-2018

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s second-largest insurer, UnipolSai, said on Friday it expected to post total net profits of 1.4-1.6 billion euros in its new business plan covering the period 2016-2018.

The insurer, controlled by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario , said it would pay out total dividends of 1 billion euros in the period.

The Solvency II ratio - a measure of financial strength - would be in the range of 150-200 percent, it said.

In the first quarter, UnipolSai said its net profit was 140 million euros while its consolidated Solvency II ratio stood at 176 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Bendeich)