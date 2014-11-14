UnipolSai 9-mth net profit up 63 pct

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai on Friday reported a 63 percent rise in nine-month consolidated net profit to 593 million euros ($737 million) on a proforma basis, boosted by a favourable trend in the non-life loss ratio and life income.

The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival Fondiaria-SAI, said its combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 93.2 percent.

The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood at 1.73 times regulatory requirements at the end of September, up from 1.65 times at the end of June. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)