FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnipolSai 9-mth net profit up 63 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

UnipolSai 9-mth net profit up 63 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai on Friday reported a 63 percent rise in nine-month consolidated net profit to 593 million euros ($737 million) on a proforma basis, boosted by a favourable trend in the non-life loss ratio and life income.

The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival Fondiaria-SAI, said its combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 93.2 percent.

The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood at 1.73 times regulatory requirements at the end of September, up from 1.65 times at the end of June. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.