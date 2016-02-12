FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnipolSai 2015 net profit falls 5.8 pct after one-off
February 12, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

UnipolSai 2015 net profit falls 5.8 pct after one-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Friday group net profit in 2015 fell 5.8 percent to 738 million euros ($834 million) burdened by an 84 million euro charge regarding deferred taxes.

The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival Fondiaria-SAI, said its solvency I margin, a measure of financial strength, stood at 177 percent from 165 percent a year earlier.

The combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 93.9 percent, it said.

The insurer said it planned to pay a dividend on the year of 0.15 euros per share.

Synergies generated by the company’s 2013-2015 business plan totaled 390 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

