Unipolsai says FY net profit up 13 pct
February 11, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Unipolsai says FY net profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai on Wednesday reported a 13 percent rise in full-year consolidated net profit to 783 million euros ($886.20 million), boosted by a favourable loss ratio in its non-life business and an increase in life income.

The insurer, born from the merger of Unipol and rival Fondiaria-SAI, said its combined ratio, a measure of profitability, stood at 94.6 percent.

The solvency margin, a measure of financial strength, stood at 1.65 times regulatory requirements at the end of December, up from 1.55 times at the end of 2013.

$1 = 0.8835 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

