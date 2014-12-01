FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Unipol, Unipolsai plan conversion of preferred, saving shares
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 1, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Unipol, Unipolsai plan conversion of preferred, saving shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds conversion ratios)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The board of Italian insurer Unipol said it will ask shareholders to approve its plan to simplify its complex capital structure by converting its preferred shares into ordinary shares.

Italian insurer UnipolSai, controlled by Unipol after its merger with FondiariaSAI, also proposes converting its two classes of savings shares into ordinary shares.

The groups have said they were studying ways to simplify their capital structure.

Unipol said the conversion ratio was one ordinary share for each preferred share without any cash payment, with an implied premium of 8.54 percent.

The group will hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Feb. 25 and a special meeting of preferred shares holders on Feb. 26 to approve the conversion.

In a separate statement, UnipolSai said it set a conversion ratio of 100 ordinary shares for each class A saving share, with an implied premium of 25.31 percent for the holders of class A shares, and one ordinary share each class B share, with an implied premium of 13.76 percent.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.