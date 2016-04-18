FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol follows Generali in pulling S&P rating
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Unipol follows Generali in pulling S&P rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Unipol, which controls Italy’s number two insurer UnipolSai, said on Monday that Standard & Poor’s had withdrawn its rating at the company’s request after a dispute over methodology.

“This request ... is based primarily on disagreement with the rigid use of valuation models and the mechanical application adopted and certain methodological criteria,” the company said.

Last year, Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali asked S&P to withdraw its rating, claiming the credit ratings agency had been inflexible in its review.

Bologna-based Unipol said in a statement it disagreed with S&P’s capping the rating of its UnipolSai business to Italy’s sovereign rating. S&P has a ‘BBB-’ long-term rating on Italy.

S&P affirmed its rating of ‘BB’ on Monday for Unipol Gruppo Finanziario and ‘BBB-’ for UnipolSai.

“We subsequently withdrew all of the above ratings at Unipol’s request,” S&P said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by David Clarke)

