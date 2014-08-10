HK noodle maker Uni-President plans $162 mln notes issue

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Instant noodle and beverage maker Uni-President China Holdings Ltd plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($162 million) via an issue of yuan-denominated notes, bringing in money for general working capital.

Hong Kong-listed Uni-President, which is the China arm of Taiwan food and beverage conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises Corp, said the proposed offering was only for professional investors, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Sunday.

The other terms and conditions of the notes, including their rate of interest, have yet to be determined and the completion of the issue is subject to market conditions and investor interest, it added. (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Grace Li; editing by Keiron Henderson)