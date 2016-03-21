China's Uni-President posts sharp profit rise on higher margins

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Instant noodle and beverages maker Uni-President China Holdings Ltd said its 2015 net profit jumped sharply thanks to sales of high-margin products and a fall in prices of raw materials.

The company posted a net profit of 834.5 million yuan ($129 million), up 192.3 percent from 285.5 million yuan profit in 2014. That compared with an average forecast of 879.6 million yuan by 22 analysts polled by Reuters.

Operating profit soared 177.4 percent to 1.03 billion yuan while revenue was down 1.7 percent at 22.1 billion yuan. Gross margin increased by 4.3 percentage points to 36.8 percent.

Company Chairman Lo Chih-Hsien said the food and beverage market was undergoing a “transformation” toward more value-added products which would put pressure on firms that failed to innovate.

“Only corporations with innovations and proper brand management will have the opportunity to stand out from the homogeneous competition of low-priced products,” Lo said in a statement.

Uni-President competes with Tingyi Holding Corp and Want Want China Holdings Ltd in China. Tingyi last month warned of a 35-40 percent drop in 2015 net profit due to a decline in noodle sales.

Last week, Want Want posted a 12.6 percent drop in 2015 net profit amid the slowing economy.

Uni-President’s revenue from instant noodles slipped 4.9 percent while the beverages business grew 0.3 percent. Instant noodles contributed 34 percent of total revenue and beverages 64 percent.