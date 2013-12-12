FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqa plans no takeovers in 2014 -CEO in paper
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Uniqa plans no takeovers in 2014 -CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa does not intend to make quick acquisitions with the money it raised in a stock sale this year, Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter told an Austrian newspaper.

“We want to use only a small part of the capital we raised for purchases,” he was quoted as saying by Die Presse in an interview published on Thursday.

“But this year and next we won’t make any more acquisitions because we deliberately want to act in a risk-averse way. Also, we don’t need takeovers to achieve our growth targets,” he added.

Uniqa raised 757 million euros ($1.03 billion) in a stock sale in October that it has said would finance expansion in eastern Europe and boost its free float to more than a third.

$1 = 0.7251 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.