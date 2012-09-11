UPDATE 1-Uniqa to issue new shares to buy up core unit stake

* Board approves capital increase of 23.6 million new shares

* Proceeds to pay for streamlining structure (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa is to issue 23.6 million new shares to buy out the minority shareholder in its core unit Uniqa Personenversicherung AG, helping to streamline the group, the company said on Tuesday.

Austria Privatstiftung and Collegialitaet Versicherung will get new shares, worth around 217 million euros ($278 million) at current market rates, for its 36.6 percent stake in Uniqa Personenversicherung.

Uniqa’s shares were down 0.02 percent at 9.17 euros by 1444 GMT on Tuesday.

The share issue means Raiffeisen Zentralbank Group’s stake in Uniqa will fall from just under half to 43.8 percent and Austria Beteiligungs-Verwaltung will have 35.1 percent, while Austria Privatstiftung will now have 9.9 percent and Collegialitaet 3.3 percent. The free float of shares in the market will be 7.5 percent.

Control over Uniqa remains unchanged as RZB Group, Austria Privatstiftung, Austria Beteiligungs-Verwaltung and Collegialitaet will hold a combined 92.1 percent voting stake.

Uniqa had placed 500 million euros worth of new shares in July as an interim step towards a bigger rights issue next year and to give it scope for acquisitions.