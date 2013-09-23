FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Uniqa launches 750 mln euro share sale
September 23, 2013 / 6:53 AM / 4 years ago

Insurer Uniqa launches 750 mln euro share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa launched on Monday a share sale that aims to raise around 750 million euros ($1.01 billion) and boost its free float to as much as 36.7 percent.

It set a price range of 7.50 to 8.50 euros per share for the offering, which combines a rights issue to existing shareholders, a public offering and a private placement to institutional investors. Its core shareholders have agreed not to take part in the rights issue offering five new shares for each 11 held now, it said.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens

