Uniqa to buy out minorities in E.Europe - papers
March 6, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 6 years

Uniqa to buy out minorities in E.Europe - papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to buy out minority shareholders at several units in eastern Europe in an exercise that will cost at least 100 million euros ($132 million), media quoted its chief executive as saying.

“We want to finalise that this year,” Wirtschaftsblatt quoted Andreas Brandstetter as saying during a news conference in Albania.

It said the insurer would not need to increase its capital to finance the purchases. Details of a capital increase that the company last year announced would take place in 2013 should be set in June, it added.

$1 = 0.7557 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell

