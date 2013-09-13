FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqa sells private equity funds of 400 mln euros
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Uniqa sells private equity funds of 400 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s Uniqa Insurance said it had agreed to sell a portfolio of private equity funds with a total volume of around 400 million euros ($532 million) to a number of investors.

The company, which is concentrating on its core insurance business in its main markets of Austria and central and eastern Europe, said on Friday the sale was a further step in the implementation of its new investment policy.

Uniqa said the transaction was subject to the usual conditions and would occur in phases, with the initial completion expected to take place before the end of this year.

$1 = 0.7514 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.