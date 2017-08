VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance says:

* Q1 written premiums up 5.1 pct at 1.51 bln eur (Q1 2016: 1.44 bln)

* Q1 combined ratio in property and casualty insurance increased to 97.7 pct (Q1 2016: 96.2 pct)

* Q1 operating earnings down 7.6 pct at 48.0 mln eur (Q1 2016: 52.0 mln eur)

* Q1 consolidated net profit down 12.2 pct at 29.1 mln eur (Q1 2016: 33.2 mln eur)

* Expects slight growth both in premiums and earnings in the 2017 financial year (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)