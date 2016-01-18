Austria's Uniqa says new investments will hurt 2016 earnings

VIENNA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa on Monday announced a 500 million euro ($544.60 million) investment programme, most of which would be carried out in 2016 and prompt a fall in next year’s earnings, the company said.

“The investments, a considerable portion of which are to be made in 2016, will primarily be employed for the redesign of the business model and the modernisation of IT systems that this requires,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by David Evans)