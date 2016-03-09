FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian insurer Uniqa's full-year profit falls short of guidance
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 6:37 PM / a year ago

Austrian insurer Uniqa's full-year profit falls short of guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa’s reported a lower than predicted profit on Wednesday, blaming “persistently difficult conditions” and low interest rates, and warned that profits could fall by as much as half this year.

Earnings before tax last year rose 12 percent to 422.8 million euros ($466 million), Uniqa said.

It had said in November it expected a pretax profit of between 425 million euros and 450 million euros.

A spokesman said the company had switched to using the term earnings before tax but it was the same as pretax profit. ($1=0.9071 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.