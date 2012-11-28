Uniqa raises forecast to 200 mln eur 2012 profit

VIENNA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa raised its forecast on Wednesday and now expects to generate 2012 earnings from ordinary activities (EBT) of around 200 million euros ($259 million) barring major market turmoil or natural disasters.

That would beat its original target of surpassing the 2010 level of 141.8 million euros. It had a 2011 loss after big writedowns.

Uniqa swung to EBT of 152.4 million in the first three quarters from a loss of 173.8 million a year earlier as recurring premiums edged up 1.3 percent to 3.77 billion. Profit after tax and minority interests advanced to 93.5 million.

Its combined ratio after reinsurance - a measure of underwriting profitability in its property business - rose one point to 101 percent given a higher number of large claims and weather damage, it said.

It had a solvency ratio of 209.5 percent.

Uniqa said it had agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in media group Medicur Holding to Raiffeisen-Holding Niederoesterreich-Wien as part of its campaign to focus on core business. It gave no financial terms. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)