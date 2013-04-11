FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian insurer Uniqa aims for higher 2013 profit
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Austrian insurer Uniqa aims for higher 2013 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa aims to boost 2013 profit, it said on Thursday while confirming preliminary 2012 results it reported in February.

In slides prepared for an investor presentation, it said it had a “target of further improvement in 2013 profit on ordinary activities compared with 2012”. It did not elaborate.

The goal assumes stable capital markets, an improving economic environment and losses from natural disasters within normal ranges, it added.

Uniqa in February proposed a 25 cent per share dividend after meeting its forecast for 2012 profit. It did not pay a dividend on 2011 results.

Earnings from ordinary activities swung to 205.4 million euros ($268.77 million) from a 2011 loss after big writedowns.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.