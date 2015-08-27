FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uniqa confirms outlook, H1 pretax profit up 5.2
August 27, 2015

UPDATE 1-Uniqa confirms outlook, H1 pretax profit up 5.2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds quotes, background)

VIENNA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after posting a jump in pre-tax profit for the first six months of the year, but warned that low interest rates would curb growth on single premiums in its life insurance business.

Uniqa’s pretax profit in the first half of the year rose by 5.2 percent to 190.8 million euros ($216.6 million), lifted by premiums written jumping 13.5 percent to 3.55 billion euros and higher investment results, the insurer said in a statement.

CEO Andreas Brandstetter expected this to change.

“This will not continue in the same vein in the coming quarters, as the growth in single premiums in life insurance is being severely constricted by the current low interest rate environment,” he wrote in the statement.

The insurer kept its target of pretax profit for the full-year coming in between 425 million euros and 450 million euros, assuming stable capital markets, a moderately improving economic backdrop and losses cause by natural disaster remaining in the normal range.

Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments -- improved in the first half, shrinking to 97.1 percent from 98.4 percent a year ago.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
