FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Uniqa Q1 profit jumps, premiums rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Europe
May 17, 2013 / 6:42 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Uniqa Q1 profit jumps, premiums rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 earnings from ordinary activities 116.8 mln eur

* Divestment income flatters earnings

* Combined ratio improves to 98.3 pct (Adds CEO quotes)

VIENNA, May 17 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa nearly doubled first-quarter earnings from ordinary activities to 116.8 million euros ($150.9 million), highlighting its earnings power before a planned share issue to boost its free float.

Excluding a gain of 49.1 million euros from selling hotel assets, profit rose 14 percent.

“This was a very good start. After the first quarter we now have something to show off,” Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter told Reuters.

He left open whether the share sale that will boost its free float to as much as 49 percent from just 7.5 percent now would take place this year or next, saying market conditions would decide this.

Uniqa plans to use the proceeds to fuel expansion in eastern Europe, where it is seeking acquisitions worth up to 150 million euros. “I can imagine that something will come up in the course of the next 18 months,” Brandstetter said.

Profits from eastern Europe fell to 1.7 million euros in the first quarter from 4.3 million a year earlier, hit in part by a bitter price war in Romania, but Brandstetter said this trend would halt.

“I am sure that we will make this up over the course of the year,” he said, reiterating Uniqa’s forecast that 2013 group profit will grow significantly from 205 million in 2012.

Its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the property and accident segments, improved to 98.3 percent from 99.4 percent a year earlier.

Group embedded value after minorities swelled 86 percent to 2.86 billion euros in 2012, it said.

$1 = 0.7742 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.