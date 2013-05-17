FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqa Q1 profit jumps, premiums rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

Uniqa Q1 profit jumps, premiums rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 17 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa nearly doubled first-quarter earnings from ordinary activities to 116.8 million euros ($150.9 million) as premiums gained almost 10 percent, it said on Friday.

Excluding a gain of 49.1 million euros from selling hotel assets, profit rose 14 percent.

Its combined ratio, a measure of profitability in the property and accident segments, improved to 98.3 percent from 99.4 percent a year earlier.

Group embedded value after minorities swelled 86 percent to 2.86 billion euros in 2012, it said.

$1 = 0.7742 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.