Uniqa keeps guidance as 9-month profit rises 9.7 pct
November 27, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Uniqa keeps guidance as 9-month profit rises 9.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa confirmed its full-year guidance on Friday after pretax profit in the first nine months rose 9.7 percent to 301.9 million euros ($320.9 million) and premiums written increased 8.3 percent to 4.87 billion euros.

Its combined ratio -- a measure of profitability in the property and casualty segments -- improved to 98.0 percent from 99.0 percent a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Uniqa confirmed it expected pretax profit for the full year to come in between 425 million euros and 450 million euros.

$1 = 0.9407 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

