FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqa proposes 25-cent dividend after hitting profit goal
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Uniqa proposes 25-cent dividend after hitting profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa proposed paying a 25 cent per share dividend after meeting its forecast for 2012 profit. It had not paid a dividend on 2011 results.

Preliminary data released on Friday showed earnings from ordinary activities (EBT) swung to 205.4 million euros ($271.6 million) from a 2011 loss after big writedowns.

Uniqa in November had raised its forecast to expect 2012 EBT of around 200 million euros. Its original goal was surpassing the 2010 level of 141.8 million euros

$1 = 0.7563 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.