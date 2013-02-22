Uniqa proposes 25-cent dividend after hitting profit goal

VIENNA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa proposed paying a 25 cent per share dividend after meeting its forecast for 2012 profit. It had not paid a dividend on 2011 results.

Preliminary data released on Friday showed earnings from ordinary activities (EBT) swung to 205.4 million euros ($271.6 million) from a 2011 loss after big writedowns.

Uniqa in November had raised its forecast to expect 2012 EBT of around 200 million euros. Its original goal was surpassing the 2010 level of 141.8 million euros