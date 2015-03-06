FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uniqa CEO says looks at legal steps over Hypo Alpe debt moratorium
March 6, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Uniqa CEO says looks at legal steps over Hypo Alpe debt moratorium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa is looking into taking legal steps against a suspension of debt repayments by Hypo Alpe Adria, Uniqa’s Chief Executive Andreas Brandstetter said on Friday.

Austria’s financial watchdog has decided to wind down the “bad bank” managing Hypo’s remaining assets and suspend debt repayments. Uniqa has 25 million euros ($27.43 million) in Hypo Alpe Adria bonds, Uniqa said.

Brandstetter said he was “hesitant” to say if Uniqa would reach an annual 550 million euros ($604 million) in earnings before tax (EBT) in the coming years after the company abandoned this target last year. ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

