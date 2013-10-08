FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Uniqa share sale to price at 8 eur at least - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount expected to be raised to 750 mln from 800 mln eur)

FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa will price its share sale at a minimum of 8 euros per share in a bid to raise around 750 million euros ($1 billion), two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Uniqa’s “re-IPO” - so called because it will raise the free float from just 7 percent - is set to be the biggest deal on the Vienna Stock Exchange since the 411 million-euro initial public offering (IPO) of aluminium group AMAG in April 2011.

The pricing lands in the middle of a proposed band of 7.50 to 8.50 euros and was “well oversubscribed,” said one source close to the deal.

Uniqa said in a statement earlier this year that it aimed to sell up to 101 million shares to boost its capitalisation and grow. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
