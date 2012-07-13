FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Uniqa places 500 mln euros of new shares
#Credit Markets
July 13, 2012 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

Austria's Uniqa places 500 mln euros of new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 13 (Reuters) - Austrian insurer Uniqa successfully placed 500 million euros ($609 million) of new shares in a move designed as an interim step towards a bigger rights issue next year as well as to give it scope for acquisitions, the company said on Friday.

The issue, in which shareholders were given 10 new shares for every 29 old ones, leaves a syndicate of Austrian financial investors with the majority of voting rights, and a free float of 8.4 percent.

Uniqa made a loss of 326 million euros last year, due to a large hit on Greek government bonds, but has cut its exposure to peripheral euro zone sovereign debt substantially and made a small net profit in the first quarter.

$1 = 0.8208 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

