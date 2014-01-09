FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uniqlo operator boosts quarterly profit in strategy shift
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Uniqlo operator boosts quarterly profit in strategy shift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fast Retailing, operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing store chain, on Thursday reported a jump in quarterly profit after shifting its strategy to lure shoppers to spend more at its stores, in part by offering higher-end goods such as cashmere sweaters.

Operating profit in its first fiscal quarter to end-November rose 13 percent to 64.0 billion yen ($610.48 million), surpassing the 59.9 billion yen forecast of four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fast Retailing boosted spending per customer at its existing Uniqlo stores in Japan in the quarter, changing tack after discounting that sought to increase customer traffic but weighed on margins.

The company left its operating profit target for the full year to end-August unchanged at 156 billion yen, a gain of 17.4 percent. That is in line with analysts’ average estimate of 155.36 billion yen. ($1 = 104.8350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.