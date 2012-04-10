FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

Uniqlo to open first U.S. store outside New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Fast Retailing Co’s Uniqlo fashion chain will take its U.S. expansion beyond New York City this year, with a store in San Francisco set to open in the autumn.

The retailer said on Tuesday that the store will be Uniqlo’s fourth U.S. location. It already operates three stores in New York, including a large flagship on the Fifth Avenue shopping strip; that store opened last year.

The retailer has said its goal is to eventually have 200 stores in the United States and U.S sales of $10 billion by 2020. Uniqlo, run by Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai, competes with rivals such as Spain’s Inditex SA, which operates Zara; Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz AB ; and U.S.-based Gap Inc.

It is looking to expand globally to become less reliant on its home market of Japan.

