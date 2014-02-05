FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Uniqure prices U.S. IPO at $17 per share
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Uniqure prices U.S. IPO at $17 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Uniqure BV : * Initial public offering price of $17.00 per ordinary share * Has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 ordinary shares * To sell 5,400,000 ordinary shares at $17.00 per ordinary share * Jefferies LLC and Leerink Partners LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. * The offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2014 * Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering. * Expected to begin trading under the symbol “Qure” on February 5, 2014 * Expects net proceeds of approximately $81.9 million

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.