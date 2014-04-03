BRIEF-Unitech Corp Parks in talks to sell Candor Investments unit

April 3 (Reuters) - Unitech Corporate Parks Plc :

* Approach from 3rd party expressing interest in potential acquisition of wholly owned unit candor investments limited

* Will make a further announcement in due course

* Says approach is subject to a number of conditions and accordingly there can be no certainty that it will lead to a transaction or as to timing or terms of any agreement

* Currently in discussions regarding a possible sale of this subsidiary

* Candor is holding co for UCP’s interests in 6 real estate developments,separate talks about sale of G2 announced in dec are suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: