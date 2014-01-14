FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Continental drops 12 Airbus orders in December
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

United Continental drops 12 Airbus orders in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - United Continental in December dropped 12 orders for Airbus SAS single-aisle planes worth around $1.08 billion, the company said.

“We are continually evaluating our fleet needs and making adjustments to our order book as appropriate,” said Christen David, a spokeswoman with United. As of Oct. 24, 2013, United had 152 A319s and A320s, according to the company’s website.

Airbus did not immediately reply to an email seeking more details. On its website, the company lists the price of A319s at $85.8 million, and A320s at $93.9 million.

These planes are narrowbody passenger jetliners typically used for medium range flights.

Shares of United, which has been investing in flight upgrades, airport modernization and other customer-friendly moves, closed at $46.45 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.