United Airlines names general counsel as acting CEO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said late Monday that its general counsel Brett Hart would take over as acting chief executive officer while CEO Oscar Munoz goes on medical leave, following a heart attack he suffered last week.

United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said the change was effective immediately. It said it is too soon to know the course of treatment Munoz will take or the timing of his recovery. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)