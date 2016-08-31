United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Ireland, 16 injured

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fourteen passengers and two crew members were injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was forced to divert to Ireland's Shannon Airport due to a medical situation, the airport said.

Ambulances were at the scene when the flight that was en route from Houston to London Heathrow landed at 0455 GMT and the injured people were treated at the airport before being transferred to hospital, Shannon Airport said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)