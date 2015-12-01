Qatari bank CBQ eyes possible sale of UAB stake - sources

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) has been trying to sell its 40 percent stake in troubled Emirati lender United Arab Bank, but is yet to find a buyer, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

The Sharjah-based lender has had a difficult few months, with its chief executive leaving after the bank swung to a third-quarter loss on significant provisioning for soured loans.

Such a position, combined with expectations of further challenges for UAE banks as the economy slows and loan defaults increase, would make concluding any deal extremely tricky, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

The stake has a value of around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million) based on current market capitalisation, according to Thomson Reuters data.

CBQ declined to comment.

It was unclear how far talks had progressed with any of the parties contacted by CBQ, which included local banks.

But given market conditions, the sources noted a sales process was unlikely to go far. A Doha-based banker said any potential buyer would demand CBQ offer to indemnify them against future losses incurred by UAB.

The UAE’s seventh-largest bank by market value, UAB has stopped lending to some of its small and medium-sized enterprise customers as it seeks to protect itself from further damage after a net loss of 272.6 million dirhams in the third quarter, three separate sources said.

The bank was also looking at ways to remove problem loans from its balance sheet, including a possible securitisation, a process that usually involves a lender putting loans into a special purpose vehicle and selling them to an investor, the sources said.

UAB declined to comment on its lending strategy or its handling of any problem loans.

Smaller banks in the UAE have been most vulnerable to a rise in soured loans within the SME sector. SMEs have come under pressure in recent months amid a gradual drying up of liquidity in the banking system due to the weak oil price and slowing economic growth.

Previous chief executive Paul Trowbridge said at the time of the bank’s results in October the company will be “deleveraging” from some “higher risk assets” during the final quarter, without elaborating.

Trowbridge subsequently resigned from the bank, with Samer Tamimi taking over as acting chief executive, the bank said last month. ($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Keith Weir)