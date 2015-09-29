United Arab Bank secures $125 mln three-year loan - arranger

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - United Arab Bank (UAB) has secured a $125 million three-year loan, the arranger of the transaction said on Tuesday.

The financing for UAB, which is based in Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, was arranged by Arab Banking Corp and was supported by the State Bank of India, National Bank of Bahrain, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Doha Bank and Oberbank, Arab Banking Corp said in a statement.

UAB started marketing the deal in August and said proceeds from the issue would be used for general business purposes. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Susan Fenton)