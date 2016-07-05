FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UAE's United Arab Bank signs $150 mln 2-yr loan - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

UAE's United Arab Bank signs $150 mln 2-yr loan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - United Arab Bank (UAB), a United Arab Emirates-based lender, has secured a $150 million loan of two years duration, sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The transaction is the latest loan raised by a regional bank as liquidity comes under pressure from lower oil prices and a weaker economy.

UAB began a marketing period for the loan in May, saying at the time that the cash would be used for general corporate purposes and prepayment of an existing syndicated facility.

Bahrain's Bank ABC, Germany's Commerzbank and UAE's Emirates NBD arranged the deal, which was closed at the end of June, according to three sources aware of the matter.

Four additional banks joined the transaction during the marketing phase, two of the sources said: Banco Popular Espanol , Banka Kombetare Tregtare, Commercial Bank of Qatar and Habib Bank.

UAB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.