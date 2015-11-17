FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-United Arab Bank confirms CEO Trowbridge's exit
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-United Arab Bank confirms CEO Trowbridge's exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of United Arab Bank has left the bank after the board of directors accepted his resignation, the Abu Dhabi-listed lender said on Tuesday.

No reason was given for Paul Trowbridge’s departure in a bourse filing, which added that Samer Tamimi had become acting chief executive.

The statement confirmed an Oct. 30 Reuters story, which said Trowbridge had left the position he had occupied since March 2009. The sources said at the time he had been asked to step down by the board, although they were unsure of the reason.

Credit rating Moody’s on Monday placed United Arab Bank, which is based in Sharjah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates, on review for possible downgrade due to a sharp increase in non-performing loans and its number of senior management changes in the last 12 months.

Commercial Bank of Qatar is the largest shareholder, with a 40 percent stake, in Abu Dhabi’s seventh-largest lender by market value. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.