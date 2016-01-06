FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UAE's United Arab Bank appoints three to senior management positions
January 6, 2016

MOVES-UAE's United Arab Bank appoints three to senior management positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - United Arab Bank, the United Arab Emirates lender, on Wednesday announced three new appointments to its senior management team.

Julio de Quesada, who joined the bank in May from fellow UAE-based lender Mashreq, has been appointed chief business officer, with oversight over all the bank’s business lines. He will be tasked with strengthening the cross-selling of products among other duties.

The statement added that Sheikh Mohamed al-Nuaimi had been promoted to executive vice president of retail banking and Vijit Malik would become head of corporate and institutional banking. Malik joined UAB recently, although the statement did not elaborate further.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

