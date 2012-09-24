United Continental to receive its first Boeing 787 this week

Sept 24 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc will become the first U.S. airline to take delivery of Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner airplane this week, the world’s largest airline said on Monday.

United said it expects to fly the plane to its Houston hub from Boeing Field in Seattle this week. The first of five 787s United should receive this year will be used in a month-long training program before it enters commercial service.

Chicago-based United has ordered 50 Dreamliners. Other carriers that have received the jet are All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines of Japan, Ethiopian Airlines, Chile’s LAN Airlines and Air India.

The 787 is the world’s first commercial passenger jet with an airframe made largely of carbon composites instead of aluminum. Because of its lighter weight, the plane consumes 20 percent less fuel than other jets its size on similar routes.

Average list prices for the 787 family start at $206.8 million.