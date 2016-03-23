FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken raises stake in India's United Breweries to 43 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Heineken raises stake in India's United Breweries to 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Heineken NV has raised its holding in India’s largest brewer United Breweries Ltd to 43 percent by buying 24 million euros ($27 million) worth of additional shares on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Dutch brewer said.

Heineken, which bought a 37.5 percent stake in United Breweries in 2008 through its takeover of Scottish & Newcastle, previously owned 42.2 percent of the maker of Kingfisher beer.

The Dutch brewer bought 2.1 million United Breweries shares in stock market transactions from a group of investors including private sector lender Yes Bank, a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

$1 = 0.8947 euros Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.