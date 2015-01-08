BRIEF-United announces changes in its shareholding structure

Jan 8 (Reuters) - United SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Delmont Capital LLC bought 31.85 stake (or 39,997,881 shares) in the company

* Delmont Capital LLC had not owned any of the company’s shares beforehandSource text for Eikon:

* Polish American Investment Fund LLC reduced its stake in the company to 10.35 pct (or 13,000,000 shares) from 42.21 pct

* On Jan. 2 and Jan. 5 Polish American Investment Fund LLC sold 39,997,881 shares of the company Source text for Eikon:

