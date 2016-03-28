Rusal plans to reduce debt by up to $400 mln in 2016 -sources

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s aluminium giant Rusal plans to reduce its debt by between $300 million and $400 million this year, according to an analyst and a banking source who met with Rusal officials on Monday.

Rusal confirmed that the meeting took place, but declined to comment on the planned debt reduction.

Rusal should repay $1 billion of its debt in 2016 and a part of this sum may be refinanced, the company has said. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)