FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rusal plans to reduce debt by up to $400 mln in 2016 -sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Rusal plans to reduce debt by up to $400 mln in 2016 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s aluminium giant Rusal plans to reduce its debt by between $300 million and $400 million this year, according to an analyst and a banking source who met with Rusal officials on Monday.

Rusal confirmed that the meeting took place, but declined to comment on the planned debt reduction.

Rusal should repay $1 billion of its debt in 2016 and a part of this sum may be refinanced, the company has said. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.