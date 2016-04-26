FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rusal plans to refinance up to $700 mln of its debt
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Russia's Rusal plans to refinance up to $700 mln of its debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal plans to refinance up to $700 million of debt currently due to be repaid in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world’s largest aluminium producer has been hit by weak metal prices, but the weakening of the rouble against the dollar and dividends from Norilsk Nickel, in which it owns a stake, have helped.

The company plans to agree on the refinancing of its debt to a syndicate of international banks by the end of April and to extend the security given under these loans.

“Final maturity date will fall in 48 calendar months and quarterly repayments will start from the 22nd calendar month after utilisation,” the company said.

Rusal, controlled by its president Oleg Deripaska, has said previously that it should repay $1 billion of its debt in 2016 with part of this possibly refinanced and part of it repaid from the company’s own cash. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
