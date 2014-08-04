FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rusal says wins full lender support to refinance $5.15 bln debt
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 4, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Rusal says wins full lender support to refinance $5.15 bln debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal said on Monday it has won approval from all its lenders to restructure more than $5 billion in loans, which will help it weather a weak aluminium market.

The agreement to refinance two facilities worth $4.75 billion and $400 million comes after United Company RUSAL Plc, the world’s largest aluminium producer, avoided default in July when it won an extension on a debt deadline to October.

“Agreements reached with our lenders will allow us to strongly improve the company’s debt profile and maintain a sustainable cash position in anticipation of an aluminium market rebound,” Rusal Deputy CEO Oleg Mukhamedshin said in a statement.

The company had $10.3 billion in net debt as of March 31.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.