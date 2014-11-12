FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rusal Q3 profit tops market forecasts as aluminium prices surge
November 12, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Rusal Q3 profit tops market forecasts as aluminium prices surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Company Rusal Plc beat analysts’ forecasts with a strong rise in third-quarter profit thanks to higher aluminium prices and premiums and a fall in the rouble, and ramped up its second-half earnings target.

For the September quarter, Rusal’s recurring net profit - adjusted net profit plus its share of Norilsk Nickel’s earnings - jumped to $250 million from a loss of $132 million a year earlier.

Five analysts on average had expected a recurring net profit of $232 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $470 million in the third quarter from $130 million in the same period last year, topping analysts’ forecasts around $404 million.

Rusal said it expects fourth quarter EBITDA to to be more than $400 million, implying second-half earnings would top $870 million, compared with a previous forecast for EBITDA to top $600 million in the second half of 2014.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

