UPDATE 1-Russia's Rusal Q1 core earnings fall; sees positive signs

May 13 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal Plc reported a 57 percent slump in first-quarter core earnings, hurt by weaker aluminium prices, but pointed to signs of improvement in the market.

Rusal, which last year was overtaken by China’s Hongqiao as the world’s biggest aluminium producer, said it expects demand to outstrip supply by 1.2 million tonnes in 2016, following a 600,000-tonne surplus last year, led by strong Chinese demand and capacity curtailments.

“During the first quarter of 2016 amid turbulent commodity markets, Rusal’s continued focus was on tighter cost controls and operational efficiency,” Chief Executive Vladislav Soloviev said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the March quarter fell to $312 million from $721 million a year earlier, matching forecasts around $311 million from five banks.

Core earnings were up 2 percent from the December quarter.

Average sale prices during the quarter fell 28 percent from a year earlier, while its sales of primary aluminium and alloys rose 2.4 percent to 957,000 tonnes.

“Positive dynamics witnessed in the aluminium sector are supported by an accelerating ex-China deficit and solid demand fundamentals as the transportation sector continues to fuel global demand growth in primary aluminium,” Soloviev said.

Rusal expects 5.3 percent growth in global aluminium demand in 2016 to 59.6 million tonnes. Chinese demand is seen expanding by 7 percent to 31 million tonnes, driven by transportation, which will account for roughly half of new demand, followed by construction, consumer durables and packaging.

On the supply side, Chinese production growth is expected to moderate to 4.8 percent this year, its weakest pace in five years as high cost smelters were shut down, but previously committed expansions came online.

Rusal estimated that out of 4.4 million tonnes of production cuts in 2015 in China, 585,000 tonnes were restarted in the first quarter of this year and 715,000 tonnes were newly commissioned. At the same time, another 604,000 tonnes were idled.

Exports of semi-manufactured Chinese aluminium products were also expected to moderate this year, it said, as premiums for metal outside China fell and Shanghai prices rose due to local capacity cuts, dampening the profitability of global shipments.

