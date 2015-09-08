FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines links CEO ouster to probe, sees no financial impact
September 8, 2015

United Airlines links CEO ouster to probe, sees no financial impact

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Tuesday that chief executive Jeff Smisek was stepping down effective immediately due to a connection with an ongoing government investigation.

“Jeff’s departure is in connection with the company’s previously disclosed investigation,” board member Henry Meyer said in a conference call with analysts.

The probe involving the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey also prompted the departures of two other executives, United said. The airline said that it does not expect a financial impact from the investigation and that it will continue pursuing its existing strategic plan. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
