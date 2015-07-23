FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Airlines profit rises, announces $3 bln buyback plan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

United Airlines profit rises, announces $3 bln buyback plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower fuel and maintenance costs, and announced a $3 billion buyback plan.

The Chicago-based airline earned $1.19 billion, or $3.14 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $789 million, or $2.01 per share, in the year ago period.

Excluding special items, it earned $3.31 per share, in line with analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating costs, including a charge, fell 10 percent to $8.47 billion. Fuel expense fell 32 percent to $2.11 billion.

U.S.-based airlines are poised to save hundreds of millions of dollars more on fuel compared with last year since global crude oil prices have fallen about 50 percent from June last year.

Fuel is typically an airline’s largest variable cost, representing a third or more of operating expenses. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.