Qatar's United Development awards $190.9 mln of contracts

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's United Development Co has awarded three contracts worth 716 million riyals ($190.9 million) to develop projects on its Pearl-Qatar real estate project, the company said on Tuesday.

Leighton Contracting Qatar had been commissioned for construction work at the main building of Al Mutahidah Towers, while Navayuga Engineering Co was picked to complete infrastructure work at Giardino Village, a residential district.

Promer Qatar was given a contract to construct 10 villas in Giardino Village, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)