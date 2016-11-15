FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Qatar's United Development awards $190.9 mln of contracts
November 15, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 9 months ago

Qatar's United Development awards $190.9 mln of contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's United Development Co has awarded three contracts worth 716 million riyals ($190.9 million) to develop projects on its Pearl-Qatar real estate project, the company said on Tuesday.

Leighton Contracting Qatar had been commissioned for construction work at the main building of Al Mutahidah Towers, while Navayuga Engineering Co was picked to complete infrastructure work at Giardino Village, a residential district.

Promer Qatar was given a contract to construct 10 villas in Giardino Village, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

