10 months ago
Qatar's United Development Company Q3 net profit surges
October 25, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Qatar's United Development Company Q3 net profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a more than threefold rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, Reuters calculations showed on Tuesday.

 Net profit of 119.2 million riyals ($32.7 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, versus 37.9 million a year earlier.

 Reuters calculated the results based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

 United Development Company's nine-month net profit of 451 million riyals was down from 595 million a year earlier, a bourse statement said.

$1 = 3.6407 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

